Family of woman killed in crash with NC deputy gets $1.25 million from county

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a woman killed in a crash involving a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was responding to a call will receive more than $1 million in a settlement, according to a county official.

Adam Carroll, public information director for Johnston County, confirmed to CBS 17 that the family of Shirley Ann James will receive $1.25 million after the settlement was approved by county commissioners.

James, 63, was driving a GMC Sonoma pickup truck along U.S. 301 near Watson Road, which is between Micro and Kenly, around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 9 when a deputy’s cruiser slammed into the driver’s side of her vehicle. She died in the wreck, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Quinton Rhue, 24, who is a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash happened as Rhue was heading north in his marked Dodge Charger with lights and sirens activated, according to 1st Sgt. Christopher Knox with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Rhue was responding to a call and began passing slower cars on their left side, Knox said in a news release.

“A GMC Sonoma truck traveling north on U.S. 301 slowed and turned left as the deputy was passing,” the news release said.

U.S. 301 was closed for more than three hours following the crash.

Carroll told CBS 17 that the settlement was not made as part of a lawsuit. Claims against Rhue and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office were settled without admitting liability.

No charges against Rhue have been announced since the crash occurred.