LAS VEGAS (WNCT) — A Pitt County native who went missing after she left her home in Greensboro to fly to a pageant in Las Vegas has been found.

Lejourney Farrow was found in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to a Facebook post her brother made. The post read, “Thank you everyone who sent prayers our way. Love all of y’all. Update: LeJourney has been found. She is stuck in Vegas. Exact location unknown. Her phone is broken and she has no money. I talked to her. Our family is trying to get the necessary resources to bring her home now.”

Farrow is a Pitt County native who attended D.H. Conley High School and Pitt Community College. Her family said she was living with an aunt in Greensboro before going missing. Officials with the Greensboro Police Department said Farrow was last seen on Feb. 10 and was reported missing on Feb. 19.

Farrow’s family said she was supposed to leave on the 10th for the United States of America Pageant in Las Vegas. She was last heard from during a layover in Chicago. Pageant officials said at the time she had not signed up for the event.

“She was actually supposed to leave on Thursday the 10th, but she missed that flight, so she ended up leaving Friday morning,” said Randy Farrow, Lejourney’s brother.