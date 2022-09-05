WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is in full force for Labor Day week.

Law enforcement will be out on the roads sending a message to drivers: never drink and drive.

Through the end of the week, police, sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol will be enhancing their enforcement through patrols and checkpoints.

During the week of Labor Day in 2021, the N.C. Department of Transportation says there were 1,417 DWI cases and 15 people died of alcohol-related crashes.

Wake County topped the list for the most DWI cases with 137 followed by Guilford County (64 cases) and Forsyth County (55 cases). Mecklenburg County came in 6th with 46 cases after New Hanover (52) and Cumberland (49) counties.

Across the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area, there were 252 DWI cases.

There were 62,258 traffic and criminal violations across all 100 counties with 2021 marking the most overall traffic deaths in North Carolina since 1973.

Drivers charged with intoxicated driving can face jail time, lose their license and face thousands in fines, towing fees and other expenses.

If you are out drinking, you should always make sure you have a sober ride home, whether it be a friend, family or rideshare, like an Uber or Lyft.

The “Booze It and Lose It” campaign runs until Sept. 11.