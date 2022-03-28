POLK COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has obtained State Highway Patrol dashcam footage of North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn getting pulled over for speeding.

QCN first reported on three different traffic stops at the beginning of March, when Cawthorn was charged with speeding, and driving with a revoked license.

From there, we began the process of petitioning each county for release of the law enforcement video from each individual traffic stop.

The video footage shown above is from Cawthorn’s second traffic violation for speeding in Polk County, North Carolina. He was going 87 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Below is a transcript of the interaction between Cawthorn and Highway Patrol State Trooper Mejia Chavez:

CAWTHORN: “Officer I’ve got a firearm in the car”

“Officer I’ve got a firearm in the car” TROOPER CHAVEZ: “Alright I’m Trooper Chavez, the reason I pulled you over is cause you were going a little fast back there.”

“Alright I’m Trooper Chavez, the reason I pulled you over is cause you were going a little fast back there.” CAWTHORN: “I know, I’m driving like an idiot, I’m sorry sir.”

“I know, I’m driving like an idiot, I’m sorry sir.” CHAVEZ: “Do you have your driver’s license on you? Alrighty. Do you have a? Where’s your firearm at? Okay just keep it up there. Um, here you go, I don’t need this. I’ll be right back with you.”

CAWTHORN: “Thank you, sir.”

The first time Cawthorn was pulled over in the last 5 months was in Buncombe County, he was written a ticket for speeding. The second time was the incident shown above, in Polk County, also for speeding. The third time was in Cleveland County when he was charged with driving with a revoked license.

QCN has yet to learn what Cawthorn did to get his license revoked between the time of those first two traffic stops.