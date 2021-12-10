Even zoo animals want gifts for Christmas! Here’s how you can treat the good boys and girls of the NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the season of giving.

You might have checked your list for all the people in your life a few times. Maybe you’re ahead on your shopping. Maybe you haven’t even started.

If you’re looking for some…unconventional folks to get Christmas gifts for…the zookeepers at the North Carolina zoo have some ideas.

They’ve set up an Amazon wish list for the animals at the zoo, and they’ve already received lots of presents for animals big and small.

Shannon Smith found out what’s on the list and how the toys and treats can help the animals have lots of fun and stay healthy!

To see the list, you can visit the North Carolina Zoo website. There are instructions on where to ship the items on the page.