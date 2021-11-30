Developing: Crews responding to wildfire on Marion’s Pogue Mountain

MARION, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews were responding to a wildfire that broke out on Pogue Mountain in Marion, North Carolina Tuesday.

Officials said the fire was on rugged terrain, indicating that access was difficult.

This is the second fire that has broken out in less than a week. Crews continue to try to contain a forest fire on Pilot Mountain. North Carolina issued a statewide burn ban in response.

Fox 46 meteorologists say a drought combined with gusty winds makes for dangerous conditions.

We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.