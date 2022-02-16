Elderly man who broke down on NC highway killed after he’s hit by car, police say

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 20 2022 02:30 pm

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 72-year-old man whose car broke down was hit and killed while walking along U.S. 70 in Garner Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the crash just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. They learned that the elderly man and his wife had broken down while driving west on U.S. 70. He was walking to find a mile marker when he crossed into the eastbound lane and was hit by a car, police said.

The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene. Police said Tuesday night they didn’t anticipate any charges in the crash.

Garner police were conducting a full investigation into the fatal wreck Tuesday night. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash closed eastbound lanes of U.S. 70.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories