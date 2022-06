DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $10 scratch-off turned into $500,000 for a Durham man Friday.

Jose Ortez tested his luck on a Cashworld ticket from the Refuel on Guess Road and brought home the top prize in the process.

This was only the first top prize in the $500k Cashworld game, which started in March.

That means two more still remain to be won.