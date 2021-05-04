Duke Energy helicopter crash details remain murky as investigation continues

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Details surrounding a helicopter crash in Eden that left one person dead and two people injured last week remain murky as the investigation continues.

Duke Energy District Manager Davis Montgomery spoke during a debriefing on Tuesday and said he won’t provide an update on the condition of the two survivors until after the Federal Aviation Administration investigation is complete.

“They [the helicopter passengers] were up in the power line…the crash site was in the woodline, and the two people that were able to get out of the aircraft were up along the power line…probably a couple of yards away from where the actual crash occurred,” Davis said.

Rodney Cates, the Emergency Services Director of Rockingham County, indicated he still does not know if the crash happened on Duke Energy property.

The scene of the crash has been cleared.

“It was a great teamwork effort. It was a unified command. Unified command is when the leaders from the different divisions come together to…oversee the operation and that’s exactly what we had in this situation,” Davis said. “It worked perfectly…certainly a tragic incident. A gentleman lost his life, and a family is hurting today because of that. But, from an incident mitigation standpoint, this scene went very smoothly.”

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 28 near the intersection of South Edgewood Road and Rosewood Lane.

Two passengers in the helicopter were able to escape the wreckage and Rockingham County EMS made contact with them.

One passenger was taken by ambulance to UNC-Rockingham and the second passenger was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The two passengers reported a third member, the pilot, who was not immediately located.

The helicopter was engulfed in flames and firefighters worked to put the fire out. Once the fire was out and the scene was safe to approach, responders found the pilot of the helicopter dead.