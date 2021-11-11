Driving You Crazy – NCDOT addressing overgrown trees on highways after report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Take a drive around central North Carolina and you will likely find some road signs blocked by overgrown trees.

CBS 17 drove around Raleigh and found several signs blocked including one at 2200 Glenwood Avenue, McDowell Street, and exit signs to MLK Jr. Blvd and Highways 70 & 50.

These signs are either managed by the N.C. Department of Transportation or the City of Raleigh.

Julia Milstead, a spokesperson for the City of Raleigh, said its traffic engineering team would address the issues for the Glenwood Avenue sign.

There is no word on when the state DOT will address the trees blocking the other signs we found, but we are told tree trimming work is underway along US-64 in Apex. Last week, a concerned driver reached out to CBS 17’s traffic anchor Laura Smith about not being able to see signs on US-64 driving towards NC-55.

“Our contractor had some availability and began cutting back the trees along US 64 today. The crew started at US-1 and are heading WB. They will turn around at NC 540 and return EB back to US-1,” said NCDOT spokesperson Marty Homan.

He said the work is not specifically focused on signs, but that the project will restore visibility to the signs. Homan said the season change will also improve visibility to signs.

“Visibility to these signs along this corridor will continue to improve as leaves continue to fall going into winter,” said Homan.

When asked how often the state DOT trim trees, we were told it is “as needed.” But, many CBS 17 viewers believe NCDOT should trim trees where signs are blocked.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said you can report blocked signs by using the “Contact Us” button on its website, or by calling the local maintenance office.

Do you have something driving you crazy on the roads? Email Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com and she will try to get you answers.