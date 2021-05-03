Driver killed in crash while pulling out of church parking lot in NC

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a crash while pulling out of a church parking lot in High Point, according to police.

At about 11:53 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash involving two vehicles on the 3500 block of Johnson Street, in front of the Korean American Presbyterian Church of Greater Greensboro.

Police determined that a 2014 Honda Accord was pulling out from the church onto the street when a newer model Chevrolet Camaro crashed into it.

The driver of the Honda, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries where they later died.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor.