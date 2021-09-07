Driver in NC escapes fiery wreck, dies after being struck by car on I-40

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after being struck by a car Monday evening.

Greensboro police responded to I-40 East just past the Sandy Ridge Road exit around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a car accident.

According to police, an Acura TSX left the road and hit a guardrail, overturning and catching fire. The driver was able to get out of the car but was hit by another car and died at the scene.

The other driver is not currently facing charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.