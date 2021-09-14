Driver dead after tanker hauling 6,000 gallons of isobutyl acetate crashes in NC

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly crash caused a truck hauling 6,000 gallons of isobutyl acetate to dump its load onto Belews Creek Road in Guilford County on Monday evening.
A hazmat team was called in Monday, and dozens of crews were on the scene into Tuesday morning as clean-up continued.
At about 5 p.m., the tanker was on Belews Creek Road, heading towards Lester, when it ran off the right side of the road, Highway Patrol reports. The trailer did not make it back onto the road, causing the entire truck to roll and crash into a pole.
The driver, 59-year-old William Siano of Troutville, Virginia, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, troopers say. During the crash, he was thrown out of the truck and died.
Todd Gauldin, chief of the Stokesdale Fire Department, says the Guilford County Hazardous Materials Response Team was able to stop a small leak on the tanker.
“Cleanup crews are in the process of removing the final bit of product carried on the truck which is identified as isobutyl acetate,” Gauldin said. “Approximately 6,000 gallons was carried on the truck.”
Isobutyl acetate vapor can irritate the upper respiratory tract and cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness and loss of consciousness, according to the National Library of Medicine. Isobutyl acetate liquid can irritate eyes and may irritate skin.
The road is currently closed to traffic at its intersection with Newberry Street stretching at least a few hundred yards west of the intersection.
Some residents who live within about 1,000 feet of the wreck were evacuated earlier in the evening but have since been allowed to return to their homes.
Tuesday morning, 39 people were still without power. Duke Energy had a crew on scene to repair a broken pole.
The tanker was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
The highway patrol is not releasing the name of the company the truck belongs to and is not releasing the identity of the driver.
