Driver charged after crash knocks over charter school bus with children on board, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver faces charges after a crash that caused a school bus with children inside to overturn, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Charles Thompson was driving when he veered left of center and sideswiped the Uwharrie Charter School bus. The bus overturned.

School officials have confirmed that this was a Uwharrie Charter Academy bus picking up elementary school students this morning.

Nine people were on the bus at the time of the crash, including seven students and two adults.

Six of the students and one of the adults on board the bus were taken to the hospital, though none of them had life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thompson has been charged with driving left of center and having unsafe tires.