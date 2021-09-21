Driver charged after crash knocks over charter school bus with children on board, troopers say

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver faces charges after a crash that caused a school bus with children inside to overturn, according to Highway Patrol.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Charles Thompson was driving when he veered left of center and sideswiped the Uwharrie Charter School bus. The bus overturned.

School officials have confirmed that this was a Uwharrie Charter Academy bus picking up elementary school students this morning.

Nine people were on the bus at the time of the crash, including seven students and two adults.

Six of the students and one of the adults on board the bus were taken to the hospital, though none of them had life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thompson has been charged with driving left of center and having unsafe tires.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories