Dramatic video shows overnight North Carolina house fire; 7 displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Winston-Salem late Wednesday night on East 24th Street.

Despite the huge, dramatic blaze, no one reported any injuries.

Smoke alarms were present in the home.

Two adults and five children have been displaced by this fire. Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.