Dog with burn marks on face found in NC, given a new home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-month-old puppy with burn marks on its face survived months on the streets of High Point.

“It’s a miracle that he has survived,” said Donna Lawrence, the founder of Susie’s Hope. “How this dog survived, I don’t know.”

The lab mix named Tucker is slowly healing from a burn to the face and muzzle.

“It looked like his face was literally pressed down on a hot metal surface, like maybe a stove,” Lawrence said. “Imagine the pain that poor dog went through. I don’t understand why people would do that, it’s horrible.”

The puppy’s original owners were traced back to Greensboro through a pet microchip.

According to a Greensboro police report, the original owners stopped at the Great Stops gas station on West Market Street on Sept. 7.

Tucker, named Kobi at the time, was in the car when it was reported stolen around 12:30 a.m.

On Sept. 10, High Point police found the car vandalized on Academy Street.

Tucker was nowhere to be found until he was seen near Skeet Club Road in High Point more than two months later on Nov. 9.

“He was running the streets probably or I don’t know if the people that stole him did something with him,” Lawrence said.

While animal services investigates what happened, his original owners turned him over to a new family.

“He just jumped right in and fit in with our family,” said Adam Pallaci, Tucker’s new owner.

Pallaci told FOX8 Tucker has a family that’s going to love him and a fenced-in backyard to run around in and play fetch.

“It just looked like he had a huge smile on his face,” Pallaci said. “I think having that much room for him to exercise and being a puppy and run around is just definitely brightened his spirits up and made him a lot happier.”

If you recognize Tucker and know anything about his injury, contact Guilford County Animal Services.