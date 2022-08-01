NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A smoother ride or headaches behind the wheel?

On July 20, the North Carolina Department of Transportation received an unsolicited proposal from a firm to build more toll lanes along I-77 between I-277 (Brookshire Freeway) and the South Carolina state line earlier in 2022.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” driver Calvin Carter said.

According to documents recently made public by NCDOT, the private developer behind the proposal is Cintra. The company has proposed adding 9.4 miles of toll lanes to both sides of the interstate from I-277 to I-485 near the South Carolina state line.

“Toll lanes are faster and quick because the local lines, they don’t have enough lines there,” Mooresville resident Sital Patel said.

Patel says everything she is on the interstate heading to Pineville; if there is a tole, she’s taking it.

“There is no other choice because sometimes there are any accidents, even small things, a car pull over or cops, there is traffic, then you are stuck forever. There are only two lanes, so there is always a problem,” Patel said.

In 2019, Cintra was behind the development of current toll lanes along I-77 between I-277 (Exit 11) in Charlotte and N.C. 150 (Exit 36) in Mooresville.

The northern section of the I-77 Express Lanes from Hambright Road near I-485 to N.C. 150 opened in spring 2019 after several delays.

During the planning and construction phases, people living in Northern Mecklenburg County were outraged by the concept and launched everything from Facebook pages to protests and lawsuits.

“I don’t think they should be extended by anybody. I think tolls are out of date now. Every state is getting rid of tolls, and North Carolina wants to bring tolls back. It’s not good,” Carter said.

NCDOT released the following statement regarding the proposal:

“NCDOT will not analyze Cintra’s proposal unless we receive clear direction from CRTPO to do so. NCDOT did not request for this proposal and is not advocating for a particular path forward. This proposal is only a concept, not a formal offer or bid. Per state law, toll projects in North Carolina must be approved by the local planning organization. The CRTPO first submitted a toll lanes concept for the I-77 South corridor in 2014. It was included in the most recent round of prioritization as I-5718 A&B.”