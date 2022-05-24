RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school.

Michael Higgins, 22, of Hertford was a criminal justice major at East Carolina University who was part of an internship program with the Highway Patrol, WITN reported. His mother, Lisa Higgins has sued two state troopers in addition to the state agencies and ECU.

Lawyers for Lisa Higgins say both troopers were grossly negligent and their actions caused the student’s death. The lawsuit also says the trooper involved in the crash broke Highway Patrol policies that prohibit ride-alongs in cruisers during chases and that neither trooper notified their communications center that a chase was being initiated.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson declined comment Monday, citing the ongoing legal process.

Michael Higgins was riding with a trooper Aug, 22, 2020, when the trooper decided to chase a woman who, according to the other trooper, “smelled drunk.” The lawsuit says the chase reached speeds of 110 mph (177 kph) before the trooper lost control of his cruiser in a curve and hit a utility pole outside of Grimesland. Higgins died at the scene, while the trooper survived.