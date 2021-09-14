Deadline approaching for NC State Fair ‘Farm Family of the Day’ nominations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you a proud North Carolina farmer or know a farm family deserving of recognition for their hard work?

If so, the N.C. State Fair would love to recognize your family or a family you know.

Eleven farm families will be recognized at this year’s N.C. State Fair – one per day – as the Farm Family of the Day.

“If you are proud to be a N.C. farmer, work hard to contribute to the state’s No. 1 industry and love farming and the N.C. State Fair, you could be one of the lucky ones selected,” a release from the State Fair said.

Farm Family Day seeks to recognize and celebrate all the farm families that work to make the $95.9 billion agriculture and agribusiness industry North Carolina’s top industry.

“The State Fair’s earliest beginnings sought to elevate the understanding of new agricultural practices and technology. Today, one of agriculture’s biggest challenges is helping people make the connection between farming and the food they enjoy,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Farm families tell that story the best because they are out there every day working hard to grow the food, fiber and fuel we need. We are looking forward to recognizing them at the State Fair.”

The 11 families recognized as Farm Family of the Day honorees will receive an N.C. State Fair prize pack including entry tickets that can be used on any day of this year’s State Fair.

Families will be chosen by application and nomination.

Click here to nominate a farm family deserving of recognition.

Click here to apply on behalf of your family farm.

Completed applications must be sent to Taylor Parrish at Taylor.Parrish@ncagr.gov in order to be considered.

The deadline to nominate a farm family is Wednesday.