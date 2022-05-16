CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Data shows there are close to 50 hate groups operating in the Carolinas.

Experts say these groups peddle racist ideas and values to followers on social media platforms empowering white supremacists like the 18-year-old Buffalo shooter.

Authorities say Peyton Gendron targeted the Buffalo grocery store because it was in a predominately Black area. He killed 10 people and injured three others.

Video from the shooting shows at one point he pointed his gun at a white man in the grocery store. In the video, it appears Gendron apologized when he realized the man was white and did not shoot him. Investigators say he researched zip codes in New York with the highest populations of Black people.

Charlotte attorney Walter Bowers has a background in law enforcement and says some hate speech is protected by the first amendment.

“In our country, a person has a right to share their views and express them freely until they reach a point where they commit a crime making a threat or even planning violence,” Bowers said.

The 18-year-old shooter Payton Gendron has not been publicly connected to any particular white supremacist group, but reports show he made threatening statements at school.

“Even though it appears these individuals act in silos in reality there’s someone in the background motivating this type of behavior each and every time,” Bowers said.

UNCC professor Shannon Reid studies white supremacist groups as gang violence.

“These individuals are here in Charlotte, they are in our schools, they are our children,” Reid said. “The problem is because they are white individuals, schools, and law enforcement tend to ignore a lot of the risks and a lot of the signs because it is generally dismissed as youthful rebellion.”

Authorities uncovered 180 pages of racist writings where the shooter planned out the attack mentioning the Great Replacement Theory, a falsehood that other races are replacing the white population in America.

“Most youth we talk to, who fall into this white power umbrella, generally don’t understand conceptually, all these different ideas, but the great replacement is a very simple one,” Reid said.

Bowers says it will take a united effort to stop these violent racist attacks.

“If you identify as a person who is non-racist we have to stand together and take strong action against these type of activities it may require us to look at certain legislation certainly as it relates to reporting,” Bowers said.