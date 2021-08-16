Dad remembers teen daughter who was killed at NC Bojangles a year ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorial now rests where a Garner teenager was found dead a year ago.

According to police, Veronica Baker, 17, was fatally shot and found dead in a car parked at a Bojangles on Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh.

That’s where she will be permanently remembered.

Family and friends gathered to place a memorial cross in the parking spot. Her father Jim Baker said they placed the cross at 7:45 p.m. because that’s the time investigators believe she was shot.

“I don’t want anybody to ever forget my daughter,” Baker said. “She was killed here with her car facing that way, so people saw her, had to see her dead, now they can see her cross.”

Baker said the manager of the Bojangles also stopped by the show support. It was Baker’s first time meeting the man who found his daughter.

“It was hard to meeting the guy that found my daughter, but by the same token it was nice to meet the guy that reported my daughter being shot here,” Baker said.

On Aug. 19, Devin Cordell Jones, 17, was charged with Baker’s murder. A day before that, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Baker was a graduate of Garner Magnet High School. Her father said she was supposed to start at Wake Tech the day after she was slain.

“She was such an awesome girl,” Baker said. “She had the biggest heart, she loved to help people, she was just a great kid. She was my pick on mom buddy, she was my camping buddy.”

The parking spot at the Bojangles sat empty Sunday night, Baker said just like the spot at his house has been for a year.

“We’re all wearing ‘Justice For Veronica’ shirts, but what kind of justice is there when your daughter’s gone?” Baker said.