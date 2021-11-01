Dad of murdered NC teen girl remembers daughter; plans to hold stop the violence rally

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Miller is leaning on his faith during this tough time.

“I’m doing good because of the fact that she lived a great life. I don’t have any regrets concerning what kind of child she was,” Miller said about his late daughter.

Last month, his 16-year-old daughter Haley Miller was shot and killed.

“The only regrets that I have is how she left,” Miller said.

Fayetteville police said a teen girl, who Miller identified as his daughter, met up with a group of teens who had planned to fight in the area of Stamper and McGougan roads.

Miller said detectives told him his daughter was not involved in the fight but was in a nearby car hit by gunfire.

“We know the bullet that hit my daughter was from an assault rifle. She sustained one hit in the back of the head from an assault rifle,” he said.

Haley died more than a week later in the hospital.

Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Jaylin Covington. He’s charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Miller said he and other family members attended Covington’s court appearance this week.

“When I saw him, I wanted to feel sorry for him, but then again, I couldn’t because of the recklessness of the act,” Miller said.

Miller said he’s now channeling his grief in a way that he can help others. He’s planning a rally in the coming weeks to urge people to stop the violence.

“We need to do more than just say stop the violence. We need to act, and I think this is a time to act,” said Miller.

He’s planning to hold the rally in Raeford.

Miller is also asking people who know anything about what happened that night to come forward.