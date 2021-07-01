Cyberbullying of NC 6th grader abruptly stops after possible hacker says mom ‘told me to apologize’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten months of cyberbullying terror for a 12-year-old Wilson youngster may be over–ending in a most unusual way.

Although the bullying stopped, it’s not the end of the story.

The victim and his mother reported the cyberbullying to school officials, to law enforcement officials as well as to her internet service provider and no one could stop the cyberattacks until the bully himself came forward unexpectedly.

Last September, CBS 17 first reported on hacking that disrupted Jaylen White’s remote learning at Wilson Prep.

The school couldn’t fix the problem, so Jaylen’s mom moved him to Elm City Middle school, and the cyberbullying continued interrupting his remote learning.

“They (the school) deleted his account, and we went to paper packets all year,” said Sheleen White, the cyberbullying victim’s mother.

Even disconnected from school accounts, the cyberbullying continued against Jaylen.

Repeated 911 hang-up calls made from their phone number which brought deputies to their home often. They told White they “weren’t equipped to handle” tracing fake calls like that.

Jaylen’s PlayStation account was hacked, with the cyberbully destroying all his games and intimidating messages would interrupt their Netflix movies.

“We’d be watching a movie and a message would come up you’re not rid of me,” said White. “One said, “if you promise to kill yourself I’ll stop.”

Other messages let them know the cyberbully knew where they lived.

The constant threats so unnerved the 12-year-old that he began taking of suicide.

“I remember him crying and saying, ‘Mom if I just do it, maybe they’ll leave us alone.’ ” she said. “My child is being broken down to the point he is ready to leave the earth because someone is bothering him,” White tearfully recounted.

With no communication from the Wilson police detective who investigated the case or word from the SBI which took Jaylen’s school computers for Forensic analyses last year, White was at her wit’s end. Then last week, the following message appeared during a Netflix movie.

It said “I won’t hack you anymore. My mom caught me hacking you.”

A second message appeared saying, “She told me to apologize. I’m sorry for hacking you.”

Then, there was one final communication from the cyberbully. “Imma gonna disconnect from your stuff.”

“From that day forward nothing,” said White. “No phone calls. No messages on Netflix. Nothing. It’s been super quiet.”

But Sheleen wants to know who the hacker was, and she wants someone punished.

“I would like to see this person identified and punished yes,” she said. “There are repercussions for your actions.”

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia went to the Wilson police department to talk to the detective assigned to the case. He wanted to know where the case stands in light of the new developments.

The wasn’t in the office, and a subsequent email from Captain Steve Stroud said the Wilson Police Department is preparing a response to CBS 17’s inquiry.

“No one has contacted us,” said White. “No one has kept us in the loop about what’s going on or what they have done.”