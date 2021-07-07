Crash that killed 2 NC teens sparks ALE investigation; 3 adults, 1 juvenile charged

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three adults and one juvenile has been charged after a crash that left two teenagers dead and two more seriously injured.

State Highway Patrol responded to the crash that happened on Williard Road near N.C. Highway 150 on June 25.

Jacob Stevens, 18, of Greensboro, was going south in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup. The truck flipped when Stevens went off the road to the right, hit a mailbox, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit a utility pole, troopers say.

Jefferey Robert Jones, 19, of High Point, was a passenger in the truck and died at the scene.

Zach Porter Williamson, 19, of Greensboro, died in the hospital on Saturday.

A Kernersville 19-year-old was seriously injured along with Stevens and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Stevens has been charged with:

two counts of felony death by motor vehicle

one count of felony inflicting serious bodily injury

driving while impaired

provisional driving while impaired

underage consumption

reckless driving

Additionally, the ALE has filed charges against Stevens for possession of a fraudulent identification and underage possession of alcoholic beverages.

Lauren Penizotto, 51, and Nathaniel Penizotto, 21, have both been charged with three counts of aiding and abetting an underage person and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Nathaniel Penizotto has additionally been charged with one count of giving spirituous liquor to a person under 21.

Additionally a juvenile petition was submitted for two counts of aiding and abetting another underage person and two counts of give alcoholic beverage to an underage person.