STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has shut down all lanes of I-77 north near Exit 85, NC 268 Bypass, according to NCDOT.

The road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The expected impact on traffic is high.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 85 to NC 268 Bypass east, turn right on NC 268 Bypass east, and follow NC 268 Bypass east to US 601 north.

Turn left onto us 601 north, follow US 601 north to the on-ramp for I-74 west, and then take the on-ramp for I-74 west, NCDOT said. Follow I-74 West to Exit 5, and then take Exit 5 to re-access I-77 at Exit 101