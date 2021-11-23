Crash causes fire that destroys NC gas station; driver charged with DWI

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash caused a fire that destroyed a Davidson County gas station early Sunday morning, according to Davidson County Deputy Fire Marshal John Webster.

The crash happened at the Circle C Mart on Hickory Tree Road, in the far northern part of Davidson County just south of the Winston-Salem city limits.

A truck hit a gas pump and dragged the pump into the building, causing a fire.

Both the building and the truck burned to the ground.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Walkertown man, was arrested and charged with DWI and failure to maintain lane, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.