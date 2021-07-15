Couple arrested in Arizona for murder of coworker in Hickory to return to NC to face charges

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina fugitive couple, wanted for their roles in a workplace murder, waive their rights to an extradition hearing.

Appearing before a judge in Arizona, Tangela and Eric Parker, told the judge they wished to return to their home state to face murder charges.

Tangela Parker is charged with killing her former co-worker, Phelifia Marlow, at their workplace in Hickory.

According to investigators, the two got into a heated argument sometime in early January. Parker was sent home for a few days.

But when she returned, police said she shot and killed the 51-year-old mother then fled, with help from her husband, more than 2,000 miles away.

Eric Parker is charged with accessory to murder.

“I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian,” said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.

Authorities said the Parkers worked odd jobs, panhandled on the side of the road, and changed their names.

The couple lived in their car for 11 weeks. They even changed out the North Carolina plate for an Arizona one. After saving enough money, they were able to rent a small apartment.

It was at that apartment on Tuesday that the U.S. Marshals service arrested them, six months to the day of the murder. North Carolina has 30 days to bring the couple back here to face charges.

It’s not clear when exactly that will happen.