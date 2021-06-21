The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Macon County

– 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($22,965 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($28,702)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($28,583)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($40,537)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($44,954)

#29. Davie County

– 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,909 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32% ($33,001)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($36,142)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($54,131)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,809)

#28. Alamance County

– 24.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($22,618 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.7% ($29,143)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($36,043)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($49,852)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($58,500)

#27. Craven County

– 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($23,335 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26% ($28,052)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($34,853)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.1% ($47,904)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($68,232)

#26. Cumberland County

– 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($20,675 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.9% ($25,920)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.5% ($31,179)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($43,071)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($61,749)

#25. Haywood County

– 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($19,219 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.4% ($25,672)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.6% ($32,889)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($42,527)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($56,596)

#24. Pender County

– 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($21,870 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.6% ($29,092)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($31,266)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.8% ($50,235)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($60,461)

#23. Iredell County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($26,646 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.3% ($31,546)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($36,247)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20% ($55,076)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($68,333)

#22. Madison County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($16,686 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.3% ($30,282)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($32,205)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($42,519)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($46,949)

#21. Carteret County

– 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($20,955 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.6% ($25,994)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($31,520)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($47,151)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($59,357)

#20. Polk County

– 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($27,986 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.1% ($29,411)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.5% ($32,903)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($39,508)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($50,556)

#19. Brunswick County

– 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($21,179 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.9% ($25,069)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($32,689)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.2% ($45,989)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($52,928)

#18. Jackson County

– 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($20,848 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.8% ($25,826)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($30,486)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.4% ($41,648)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($53,750)

#17. Henderson County

– 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($19,806 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.2% ($30,003)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($35,672)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($41,624)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($54,919)

#16. Cabarrus County

– 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($27,331 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.2% ($31,921)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($37,130)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($56,153)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($69,126)

#15. Transylvania County

– 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($16,310 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.8% ($24,849)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($27,341)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.5% ($38,174)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($42,425)

#14. Pitt County

– 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($16,873 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.8% ($28,054)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($33,417)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.4% ($45,298)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($61,864)

#13. Forsyth County

– 34% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($22,184 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.7% ($28,532)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($33,094)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($47,176)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($63,442)

#12. Dare County

– 34.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($22,108 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.8% ($27,798)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($30,743)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($40,985)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($47,542)

#11. Union County

– 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($26,243 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.6% ($32,287)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($43,563)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.1% ($60,099)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($79,661)

#10. Guilford County

– 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($23,373 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.3% ($28,530)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($31,979)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.1% ($47,710)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($59,686)

#9. Moore County

– 37.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($24,646 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.6% ($30,674)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($34,582)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.2% ($48,616)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($64,086)

#8. Buncombe County

– 40.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($19,902 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.2% ($26,869)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($31,601)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.8% ($41,977)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.3% ($51,337)

#7. New Hanover County

– 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($20,999 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.3% ($27,566)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($33,199)

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.8% ($47,937)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.8% ($61,993)

#6. Watauga County

– 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($20,234 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.7% ($27,892)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($27,375)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.2% ($39,880)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18% ($51,979)

#5. Chatham County

– 42.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($26,579 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.2% ($27,388)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($36,831)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.4% ($59,069)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20% ($76,186)

#4. Mecklenburg County

– 45.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($23,269 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17% ($29,336)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($35,214)

– Bachelor’s degree: 29.8% ($57,444)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($74,812)

#3. Durham County

– 48.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,133 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17.7% ($25,813)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($34,514)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.3% ($50,638)

– Graduate or professional degree: 22.9% ($64,021)

#2. Wake County

– 52.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7% ($22,668 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 15.1% ($30,567)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($39,107)

– Bachelor’s degree: 32.9% ($59,346)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($76,753)

#1. Orange County

– 59.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($23,622 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 13.6% ($29,716)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.4% ($34,834)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.8% ($46,961)

– Graduate or professional degree: 33.9% ($73,492)