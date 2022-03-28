(STACKER) – In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Elsewhere, particularly in major metropolitan centers, the constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

Americans change their addresses at higher rates than most other countries, but that “move, move, move” mentality may be shifting. In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that only 11.2% of respondents had moved within the last year.

Additionally, 72% of Americans reported living in or close to the city they grew up in. To learn more about where people are staying put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state as of 2019.

#30. Scotland County

– Population: 35,076

– Born in North Carolina: 25,940 (74.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,161 (23.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (5.7%), South (13.7%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 837 (2.4% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (1.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#29. Jones County

– Population: 9,594

– Born in North Carolina: 7,116 (74.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,189 (22.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (7.0%), South (9.5%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 231 (2.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (2.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#28. Montgomery County

– Population: 27,252

– Born in North Carolina: 20,255 (74.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,511 (16.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (4.6%), South (7.4%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 2,320 (8.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (7.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#27. Northampton County

– Population: 19,946

– Born in North Carolina: 14,840 (74.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,723 (23.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (5.2%), South (15.8%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 300 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (0.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#26. Nash County

– Population: 94,030

– Born in North Carolina: 70,080 (74.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 19,572 (20.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (6.9%), South (10.6%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 3,899 (4.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (2.7%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#25. Tyrrell County

– Population: 4,095

– Born in North Carolina: 3,054 (74.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 913 (22.3% of population)

— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (6.9%), South (11.9%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 128 (3.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (2.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#24. Graham County

– Population: 8,509

– Born in North Carolina: 6,363 (74.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,024 (23.8% of population)

— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (2.8%), South (13.1%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 111 (1.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#23. Cleveland County

– Population: 97,282

– Born in North Carolina: 72,813 (74.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 21,636 (22.2% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (5.2%), South (11.5%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 2,382 (2.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (1.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#22. Alexander County

– Population: 37,213

– Born in North Carolina: 27,888 (74.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 7,976 (21.4% of population)

— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (4.7%), South (10.9%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 1,225 (3.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#21. McDowell County

– Population: 45,227

– Born in North Carolina: 33,964 (75.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,229 (20.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (4.6%), South (10.6%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,802 (4.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.9%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)

#20. Hyde County

– Population: 5,213

– Born in North Carolina: 3,921 (75.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,036 (19.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (6.9%), South (9.2%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 242 (4.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (4.6%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#19. Columbus County

– Population: 56,068

– Born in North Carolina: 42,196 (75.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 12,244 (21.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (4.9%), South (14.0%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 1,510 (2.7% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (2.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#18. Vance County

– Population: 44,479

– Born in North Carolina: 33,511 (75.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,599 (19.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (7.1%), South (8.0%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 2,322 (5.2% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (4.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#17. Caldwell County

– Population: 81,884

– Born in North Carolina: 61,812 (75.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 17,118 (20.9% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (3.5%), South (11.4%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 2,641 (3.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#16. Sampson County

– Population: 63,385

– Born in North Carolina: 47,944 (75.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,851 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (3.8%), South (7.4%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 6,328 (10.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (9.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#15. Wilson County

– Population: 81,435

– Born in North Carolina: 61,879 (76.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 14,171 (17.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (5.1%), South (9.0%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 5,201 (6.4% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (4.8%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#14. Richmond County

– Population: 44,997

– Born in North Carolina: 34,353 (76.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,830 (19.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (5.6%), South (10.4%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,723 (3.8% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (2.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#13. Stanly County

– Population: 61,588

– Born in North Carolina: 47,095 (76.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 12,119 (19.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.1%), West (2.1%)

– Born in another country: 2,161 (3.5% of population)

— Africa (0.3%), Asia (1.1%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (2.0%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#12. Greene County

– Population: 21,033

– Born in North Carolina: 16,189 (77.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,166 (15.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (5.1%), South (7.6%), West (0.5%)

– Born in another country: 1,610 (7.7% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (7.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#11. Yadkin County

– Population: 37,602

– Born in North Carolina: 29,380 (78.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 6,171 (16.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.5%), South (9.4%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,846 (4.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (4.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#10. Lenoir County

– Population: 56,756

– Born in North Carolina: 44,422 (78.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,744 (17.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.0%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 2,471 (4.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (3.6%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#9. Wilkes County

– Population: 68,469

– Born in North Carolina: 53,906 (78.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 11,560 (16.9% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (3.7%), South (9.1%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 2,836 (4.1% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (2.9%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#8. Halifax County

– Population: 51,190

– Born in North Carolina: 40,492 (79.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,574 (18.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (4.6%), South (10.5%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 991 (1.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#7. Bladen County

– Population: 33,407

– Born in North Carolina: 26,732 (80.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,177 (15.5% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (3.8%), South (7.7%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,320 (4.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (3.6%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#6. Martin County

– Population: 22,849

– Born in North Carolina: 18,508 (81.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,832 (16.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (5.3%), South (8.4%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 478 (2.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#5. Anson County

– Population: 24,902

– Born in North Carolina: 20,181 (81.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,928 (15.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (4.6%), South (9.0%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 719 (2.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#4. Robeson County

– Population: 132,596

– Born in North Carolina: 107,756 (81.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 18,709 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (3.4%), South (7.9%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 5,556 (4.2% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (3.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#3. Bertie County

– Population: 19,380

– Born in North Carolina: 16,197 (83.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,938 (15.2% of population)

— Midwest (1.2%), Northeast (5.3%), South (7.9%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 214 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#2. Edgecombe County

– Population: 52,648

– Born in North Carolina: 44,093 (83.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 7,329 (13.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.5%), South (6.8%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,144 (2.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#1. Washington County

– Population: 11,922

– Born in North Carolina: 10,403 (87.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,327 (11.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.2%), Northeast (3.2%), South (5.8%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 192 (1.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)