Cooper orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of US Capitol officers

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — North Carolina governor Roy Cooper has ordered state flags to be flown at half staff in honor of the U.S. Capitol police officers who were a part of last week’s deadly riots at the State Capitol.

“The attack on our democracy in the nation’s Capitol continues to weigh heavily on our minds as we mourn the deaths of Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood, whose brave service saved lives last Wednesday,” Governor Cooper said. “Kristin and I are praying for their loved ones and all the Capitol police officers and staff.”

The governor ordered all U.S. and NC flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff for Wednesday. Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately and remain until sunset.

The governor’s office says the decision was made to honor the service of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died following the attack on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Officials also encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

