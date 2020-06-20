Cooper orders removal of all Confederate monuments from Capitol grounds

Citing white supremacy safety concerns, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered Confederate monuments in the Capitol to be moved.

“Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way.”

He did not specify if the monuments have been moved permanently or temporarily.

A state law was passed in 2015 following the Charleston shooting that prevents the removal of those monuments that are located on public property.

The monuments being removed from the Capitol grounds include the remainder of the North Carolina Confederate monument, the monument to the Women of the Confederacy, and the figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt.

In 2017 Cooper called for the monuments to be relocated to museums.

Cooper said that if the 2015 laws that put up ‘legal roadblocks’ weren’t in place, Friday night’s events wouldn’t have occurred. On Friday protesters pulled down Confederate statues in downtown Raleigh.

