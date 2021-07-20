Concerning text messages from mother led to NC Amber Alert; children found safe

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A call about the welfare of a mother sparked an Amber Alert overnight Monday.

According to Asheboro Police Department, family members said they hadn’t seen Olga Diego Hernandez in approximately two months. They called the police when they received text messages that made them worry about the wellbeing of Hernandez and her children.

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, Bridget Osorio Hernandez, and Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez during the course of the investigation.

Asheboro police determined that Hernandez was possibly in Wayne County. With the assistance of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI and FBI, Hernandez was found in Wayne County.

The three children were found safe, and Ms. Hernandez was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

There is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has additional information, they are asked to contact Detective Leah Burnette at 336-626-1300 ext 312.