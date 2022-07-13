KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Kernersville community members gathered at the Gypsy Road Brewery Company to help raise money for the grieving Munn family after the death of 17-year-old Landon Munn, who passed away Monday.

Family and friends held the event at the brewery to honor and raise money for a fallen police officer. After the news of Munn’s death was announced, they also decided to raise money for his family as well.

“It’s hard to put into words how I feel, and I hope to one day be able to repay everybody that showed us in the last day or so,” said Robert Mayo, Landon’s uncle.

They raffled off bumper stickers with Munn’s team logo and pictures of him, along with other items donated from the community.

Throughout Forsyth County, community members honored Munn in ways he helped the community.

Minerals Spring Fire Department sat his uniform outside the station in respect of the junior firefighter who dedicated his time to helping the community.

His classmates at Walkertown High School reserved a parking spot for him outside the local Roses on Old Hollow Road.

Investigators said Landon died from injuries after an accident Sunday evening on Sardis Church in Madison when his 1999 Chevrolet SUV overcorrected, hit a ditch and flipped into a corn field.

“I don’t want no family to have to go through this, what I feel,” said Randy Munn, Landon’s dad.

Investigators said Munn was in the vehicle with two others and that none of them had seatbelts on. All three men were thrown from the vehicle. Both passengers were sent to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

“My main thing, if anybody can learn from it, please wear your seat belts, young, old, adult, kid whatever. I’m not saying it will save your life every time, 100% of the people. You’ll get hurt, but you won’t get hurt nearly as bad,” said Munn.

Friends have planned the next event in Munn’s honor on July 31 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Kernersville VFW.