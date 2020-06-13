Woman killed in Cleveland CO. hit-and-run

A suspect is wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Friday in Cleveland County.

Officers responded to calls regarding a crash around 7:30 p.m. near NC 150 and Ridge Road. Kings Mountain resident Stacey Ball was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed that Ball was passed in a no-passing lane, sending her vehicle off the road striking a tree and catching fire. A passenger along with an infant in the backseat were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The infant has since been released.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a 2010’2 model silver Honda Civic w a sunroof and alloy wheels, dark tinted tail lights, and damage to the right side with possible red paint skid markings. Two males were in the vehicle, the police report indicated.

