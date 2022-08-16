SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If it’s a happening event in sports these days, chances are a unique visitor or two will be dropping in.

“Our whole mission of the Golden Knights is to try and bridge the gap between the United States Army and the American public,” said Sergeant First Class Michael “Ty” Kettenhofen.

They do that by putting on a show.

After starting as an air show act in 1959, the Golden Knights have since become a fixture in pregame festivities. Tuesday was their first arrival at the American Legion World Series in Shelby.

“It does not get old,” said Kettenhofen. “Everything is different. It’s always different conditions and different locations. Every jump is a little different.”

For me, however, it was a whole new experience. Even watching their prep work was exciting.

They call it “Dirt Dives.”

“We do a quick safety brief. Everyone mocks exiting the aircraft, and we all fly to their spots,” said staff sergeant Griffin Mueller.

After pretend flying, it was time to do it for real. They strapped me and my cell phone in.

Discounting the deliberately opened back door, takeoff seemed normal enough.

“Alright, so the very first guy jumping out of the plane is our narrator,” said a jumper on the plane.

But instead of jumping, I saw a lot of circling. Eventually, I figured out what was going on. Due to the weather, they couldn’t get past 1500 feet; about 500 short needed to jump.

“We’re landing!” I heard.

Just like that, I was taken back down to earth. Though disappointed, I knew it was for the best.

“The biggest thing is always safety first,” said Sergeant First Class Rafael Torres.

As for Golden Knights, they still got to the game. And sure, maybe they didn’t have a flashy entrance, but they still had an opportunity to do some good.

“When people meet a soldier for the first time, it’s us.”