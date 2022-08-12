RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky mom in Cleveland County said she plans to finally buy a home for her family after winning $1 million on a Carolina Jackpot ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said 40-year-old Kenya Sloan has had a longtime dream of buying a home.

“I’ve been wanting to buy a house for like 15 years,” she said.

Sloan, a McDonald’s manager, bought her winning ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.

She said her eyes got big when she realized her ticket was a winner.

“I just sat there looking at it,” Sloan said. “I saw this little money bag and I thought I maybe won $20. I was just stunned.”

Sloan chose to take a lump sum of $600,000. She took home $426,063 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Lottery officials said the Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June with five $1 million prizes. Three top prizes remain to be claimed.