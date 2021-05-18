Shelby woman wins $1 million lottery prize, plans to buy grandmother a house

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Cleveland County woman bought a winning ticket for a $1 million scratch-off jackpot when she stopped for a soda in Shelby last week, according to the N.C. Lottery.

“I stopped at the store to get something to drink,” said Wyshena Crank. “And I thought, ‘Well, might as well try a scratch-off!’”

Crank, a retail supervisor bought the winning Platinum 7s ticket from the One Stop Shop on South Main Street.

“I walked out of the store and got in the car and I scratched it and couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I finally looked at it two more times and then I just started crying.”

Crank took home a lump sum of $424,503 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

She said she plans to buy her grandmother a new house.

“I’ve had some repairs I’ve been trying to do to my grandmother’s house and since I won $1 million, I can buy her a brand new one now,” explained Crank.