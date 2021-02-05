Charlotte man accused of shooting mom and daughter is on the run

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting a mother and her 16-year-old daughter following a fight between teenagers in Shelby, police said.

Zaire Ali Muhammad, of Charlotte, is wanted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging of weapon into occupied property.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 328 Gold Street.

Shelby Police said multiple teens were fighting in front of a crowd at the home when the mother of one of the girls stepped in to break up the fight. That’s when police said the shooter opened fire.

The mother was shot multiple times and her 16-year-old daughter was hit at least once, police said. They were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors describe hearing upwards of 10 to 12 shots fired. Police said some of the witnesses live-streamed the fight and subsequent shooting.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information on Muhammad’s located is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. You can also anonymously call Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.