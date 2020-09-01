Man exposed himself at local coffee shop, Shelby PD says

A Shelby man who exposed himself in front of two women at a local coffee shop has been arrested, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls regarding an indecent exposure at 1024 E. Marion Street last Friday.

Two victims told police they were in a coffee shop and Huskey was sitting beside them at a table and was looking at them and acted like he was listening to their conversation, the police report stated.

One of the victims said that when someone at a nearby table got up and left, Huskey moved to another table and continued staring and then exposed himself, and then left.

An officer observed the suspect’s vehicle and ran the plates, which belonged to Shelby resident Vincent Huskey, 50. Huskey was then seen entering a barbershop, where he was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

