SHELBY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting outside a bar in Shelby, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Skooters Saloon on E. Dixon Blvd.

Two victims were found and one of them was pronounced dead on the scene. the other was transported to Atrium Cleveland in stable condition.

Detectives were conducting interviews with witnesses.

There is no mention of an arrest or motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.