CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Shelby woman who was on a run for gas and potato chips took home more than she could ever imagine, NC Education Lottery officials said.

Marcia Finney, 44, of Shelby, cashed in Monday after winning $100,000 on a ‘Spectacular Richrs’ scratch-off ticket she purchased while she was on a run for potato chips, she told lottery officials.

“I’ve been looking for somewhere to live for like two years,” Finney said. “Now I can have a place of my own.”

Finney, who is an assistant general manager at a Pizza Hut, said she was on a run to get gas and chips from Mike’s Food Store on Shelby Road.

“When I saw all those zeroes, I had to wipe my eyes and look again,” she said. “I kept saying, ‘This is not real, it’s not real.’”

Finney took home $71,017 after taxes.