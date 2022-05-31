SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There has been a lot of weird luck on South Washington Street in Shelby lately. For Andrew Molinari, the area around his house has been a particular concentration of that luck, both good and bad.

“There’s no skid marks on the lawn, so it doesn’t even look like he touched his brakes,” said Molinari, of this latest test of that luck, which came Sunday evening.

Molinari had previously spoken with Queen City News Friday about storm damage in his neighborhood. It is believed severe weather and winds contributed to a tree coming down on Molinari’s neighbor’s home.

Molinari’s home, which is divided into several other units, had some very minor damage at the time.

Sunday evening, a truck hit Molinari’s home. Shelby Police said the driver of the vehicle appeared to be impaired. The truck knocked over or damaged several columns on the front porch, and left a hole where the front windows were.

According to an incident report from Shelby Police, officers asked the driver, who was cited for the crash, if he had consumed drugs or alcohol. He stated that he had, and was asked how much he consumed, to which he replied “enough.”

There were no reports of major injuries as a result of the crash.

Molinari said inspectors have given the clear to go back into the home and said that he plans on rebuilding.