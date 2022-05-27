SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The severe weather Thursday night may be behind a tree that fell early Friday morning on a house in Shelby.

The National Weather Service reported a tree fell on a house on South Washington Street. It fell on a home Alan Hughes owns.

“The tree, it split twice,” said Hughes, noting one part of it came down close to two vehicles, before what was left came down on the house itself.

“There were some winds in the area and that’s what we got,” he said.

Damage was reported on the property next door from that downed tree. Owners Susanna and Andrew Molinari noted their home only suffered some scratches and a gutter that appeared to be misshapen. However, a truck that was near the tree suffered more significant damage

Hughes said his granddaughter was sleeping in a room close to where the tree came down. No one was injured, though people living in the area did note some frayed nerves from what happened overnight.