CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 600 Duke Energy customers in the Shelby area have lost power Thursday amid severe weather.

Multiple Tornado Warning alerts were issued across North Carolina starting at 4:15 p.m. and ran for several hours.

The National Weather Service said flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, and mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles could occur.

Residents are asked to take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Currently, more than 3,900 customers are without power as severe weather makes its way across the Carolinas. Residents can report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling 1-800-267-8101.