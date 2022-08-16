LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door of the home kicked in and jewelry, a gun, and a laptop were gone. A neighbor texted the homeowner she heard a loud bang and saw two suspects leaving the home in a blue and champagne-colored Chevy truck.

The truck was located with two men inside a short time later, a traffic stop was conducted, and the stolen items were located, according to the sheriff’s report.

28-year-old Cleveland County resident Keon Hunt was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and larceny. He is being held without bond.

The second suspect, 29-year-old Shelby resident Damion Petty, faces similar charges, however, warrants have not yet been served on him.