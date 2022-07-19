KINGS MOUNTIAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An apparent drug house in Cleveland County is officially shut down, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that “customers are no longer welcome” and stuck a sign in the ground, ensuring everyone was aware.

Courtesy: Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

The home can be found on the 1140 block of Rollingbrook Court in Kings Mountian, near Rollingbrook Road.

Deputies say any unhappy customers or citizens with information on other drug houses should call (704) 484-4831.