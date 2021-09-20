‘Cleveland County is in a COVID crisis.’ Leaders, health officials sound alarm

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local leaders and health officials in Cleveland County called the recent rise in COVID-19 data ‘startling’ during a news conference in Shelby on Monday.

Hospitalizations average 78 per day, the average number of daily cases has risen to 100, and 1 in 59 people who have tested positive have died, according to data provided by the Cleveland County Health Department.

Health leaders who spoke cited the Delta variant and how easily transmissible it is as part of the reason for the recent uptick.

Cleveland County has some of the worst COVID-19 data in the state for the number of new cases per 100,000 people. There have been 16,378 cases and 274 related deaths during the pandemic as of Monday afternoon.

Half of all hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and many require ventilators, health officials said Monday.