CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate died in his jail cell and an investigation is underway to determine the cause, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Correction officers at the Cleveland County Detention Center discovered inmate Brandon Curry unresponsive in his cell around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

CPR was administered and EMS was called in, however, all attempts to save his life were unsuccessful and Curry was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Per policy, NC SBI has been called in to investigate the inmate’s death.

It is unclear at this time what led to the inmate’s death and this remains an active investigation.