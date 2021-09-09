Cleveland County Fair canceled due to ‘sharp’ rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 2021 Cleveland County Fair has been canceled due to concerns over rising COVID-19 case numbers hospitalizations in the county, event officials said Thursday.

The Fair Board said the decision to cancel the fair came following a joint recommendation from the Cleveland County Health Department and Atrium Health-Cleveland.

“Our priority is the health and safety of the community,” Cleveland County Health Director Tiffany Hansen said. “As numbers continue to rise and the pandemic continues to unfold, the medical system is being severely impacted, and we are at risk of losing more lives. In the face of this unprecedented situation, the decision to hold this year’s fair had to be reconsidered.”

The Cleveland County fair, which was set to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, is billed as the largest outdoor county agricultural fair in North Carolina and is the largest event in the county.

“The Fair Board did not come to this conclusion easily, and we know that people will have mixed emotions, as we all do,” Cleveland County Fair Board Chairman Alex Lattimore said. “The Board would like to thank those who have supported this event and looks forward to welcoming everyone back to the fair in 2022.”

The fair has been an annual county tradition since 1923.