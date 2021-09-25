CAUGHT: Cleveland County suspect was wanted for shooting at police

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect was captured in Cleveland County following a manhunt that began on Friday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in the Mary Grove’s area on Friday as deputies were looking for Lincolnton resident Nathaniel Hannon, 22. Hannon was wanted for shooting at police and a vehicle chase. He was being considered armed and dangerous.
He faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, possession of a gun as a felon, and assault. PAst charges include failure to appear and larceny.